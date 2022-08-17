Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Mason of Atlantic, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Macedonia Baptist Church, Bloxom, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise and Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
