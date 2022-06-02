Mr. Timothy Herbert Killmon, 73, husband of Marsha Ashby Killmon and a lifetime resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Tim was born on July 28, 1948 and was the son of George Floyd Killmon and Katherine Powell Killmon. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a SAC Crew Chief fueling air tankers, and as an aircraft maintenance technician on the KC-135 Stratotanker in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant during his eight years of service in the Air Force and received certification in HVAC. Tim worked for NASA Wallops Flight Facility in mechanical maintenance with contractors, from where he retired after a long career. He was a member and Elder of Powelton Presbyterian Church in Wachapreague, and former member of Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company and the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.

Tim enjoyed diving, shooting, woodworking, hunting, working on motors, fishing, and staying at the cabin on Cedar Island. He never knew a stranger and often brought stray animals, and people, home. He was always willing to help anyone do anything, and will be greatly missed by many friends he met throughout life.

In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by two children, Marcus Killmon and his wife Erin of Wachapreague, and Sandra Killmon Carpenter and her husband Daniel of Accomac, VA; seven grandchildren, Ian Killmon, Piper Killmon, Hayley Drummond, Hayden Boyd, Hannah Boyd, Hannah Carpenter, and D. J. Carpenter, Jr.; three great-grandsons, Colton Boyd, Tanner Drummond, and Wesley Drummond; a brother, Andy Killmon and his wife Irene of Wachapreague; seventeen nieces, nephews, and their families.

A service to celebrate Tim’s life with military honors will be planned in the near future, with details announced when available.

Memorial donations may be made to Powelton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 98, Wachapreague, VA 23480, Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418, or to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

