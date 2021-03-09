A private funeral service for Mr. Tiffer Miller of Chincoteague, Va., will be held Saturday at 4 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.
