FSF Mr. Theodore A. Williams of Onancock, WBC on Saturday at 3PM from St. John

Baptist Church, Onancock, with Rev. Dr. Michael Robinson officiating. Interment WB in

the Withams Cemetery, Withams, with Rev. Dr. Michael Robinson officiating. Family

and friends may call on Friday from 12 to 1 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the

Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.