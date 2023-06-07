Mr. Terry Howard, 85, husband of Judy Ann Howard and resident of Chincoteague, VA, passed away at the home of his son, Michael, in Parksley, VA on June 5, 2023, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at the Union Baptist Church on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2 pm with the Rev. Kevin Eley officiating. Interment will be at Daisey Cemetery on Ridge Road. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service at Union Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Union Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.