Private graveside services for Mr. Terrez K. Walker of Locust Grove, VA, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Living Word of Deliverance Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Jazmine Brooks officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
