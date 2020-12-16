A private funeral service for Mr. Stephen Dennis of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Prince William Street, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at New Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
