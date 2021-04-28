Private graveside services for Mr. Spencer L. Savage of Baltimore, MD, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
