Glenwood L. “Sonny” Bennett, Jr., 84, husband of Maybelle Spence Bennett and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. A native of Hacksneck, VA, he was the son of the late Glenwood Ledell Bennett, Sr. and the late Gladys Chambers Bennett. He was a retired Waterman and Past Deacon and member of Exmore Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, he is survived by a son, Greg Bennett and his wife, Peggy, of Parksley, VA; and three grandchildren, Corey Bennett and his wife, Liz, of Onancock, Becky Streets and her husband, Jon, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Tyler Barrett and his wife, Cassie, of Elyria, OH. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald K. Bennett, and half-brother, Beverly Chambers.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter and Associate Pastor Kit Laxton officiating. Interment will follow in Onancock Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

