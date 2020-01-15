Funeral services for Mr. Solomon Everett of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
