Funeral services for Mr. Severn Blake of Pocomoke City, Md. will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church, Show Hill, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
