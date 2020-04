Mr. Samuel Phillip “Sammy” Greene, Jr., of Hopeton, passed away Friday, April 24th at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held at the Parksley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box, 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes. com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.