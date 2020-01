Funeral services for Mr. Russell Savage of Wallops Island, will be conducted on Saturday at 1 PM from Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6-8 at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Saturday at the church from noon until time of the service.

More information is available at CooperandHumbles.com.

