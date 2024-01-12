Mr. Roy Lee Bailey, Jr., 89, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Born October 8, 1934, in Sanford, VA, he was the son of the late Roy Lee Bailey, Sr. and the late Nellie Hickman Bailey.

Roy was a true patriot, hard worker, and family man. He worked as truck driver for Holly Farms, Tyson Foods, and later retired from Perdue. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Forever involved in the community, he was a member of Central Masonic Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M. As a Christian, Roy was a dedicated member of St. Thomas UMC.

Born in Sanford, VA, his love of nature was reflected in his activities. An avid outdoorsman, Roy found a way to enjoy the outside world in just about every season. In the spring, he would take his Gidget, his faithful dog and sidekick, riding the backroads. Anything involving water made him happy. He enjoyed boating on the peaceful waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Every summer he spent hours on the water with his wife, Brenda Colonna Bailey, and the kids. Fall found him in the woods hunting and shooting guns. Forever the family man, he spent his winters pulling the kids on a sled in the snow. In his final season of life, he leaves a beautiful legacy of family, community, and love of nature.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 62 years, Brenda Colonna Bailey; children, Pam Bailey Linton (Glenn) of Newark, MD, and Alan Bailey (Suzie) of Kilmarnock, VA; grandchildren, Nikki Lewis Zervakos (Josh), Dustin Lewis (Martha), Katie Linton, and Grace Bailey; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Jace, Harper, Rebecca, and William; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his furbabies, Gidget and Itty Bitty. Roy was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Nellie Bailey; sister, Gloria Lee Tarr; and brothers, Bill Bailey and Dickie Bailey.

Funeral services with Masonic Rites will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., with the Reverend Bob Talbott and Mr. George Fulk officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roy’s memory may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 485, Parksley, VA 23421.

