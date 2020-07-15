A private graveside service for Mr. Robert Moses of Chesapeake, Virginia will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery,Franktown, Va. A private viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
