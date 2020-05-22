A private funeral service for Mr. Robert Jones of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Maggie Wynder
October 2, 2019
Mr. James E. Wescott
October 9, 2019
Blanche DeShields
March 26, 2020
Shirley A. Stewart
November 22, 2017
Local Conditions
May 22, 2020, 10:06 am
Cloudy
65°F
65°F
13 mph
real feel: 64°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 13 mph SSE
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:11 pm