Funeral services for Mr. Robert Johnson, Jr., of Chestertown, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Joshua Chapel Cemetery, Chestertown, Md. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md.
