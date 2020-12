Robert J. “Bobby” Bishop, 78, of Saxis, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock.

Funeral services will be private.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

To sign the guestbook online please visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net

.