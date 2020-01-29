Funeral services for Mr. Robert Graves of Cape Charles, Va., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at Union Baptist Church, Eastville, Va. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 6 until 8 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. Rev. George Bright will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
