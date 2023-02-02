Funeral services for Mr. Robert Gaines of Centreville, Md.,  will be  held Saturday at 11 AM at Christ Church Parish, Stevensville, Md.  A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Parish.  Interment will be at Burrisville Cemetery, Centreville, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md.