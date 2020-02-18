Robert Emory Thornton, 76, husband of the late Virginia Catherine Colonna Thornton and the late Jean Wallace Doughty Thornton and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Wachapreague, VA, he was the son of the late Emory Thornton and the late Annie Marie Isdell Thornton. He was a retired HVAC contractor.

He is survived by seven children, Deborah Lynn Holt and her husband, Robert, of Kingsland, GA, William Charles Colona, Jr. and his wife, Dawn, of Ellicott City, MD, Robert C. D. Thornton and his wife, Marlene, of Richmond, VA, Timothy W. Thornton and his companion, Wendy, of Richmond, Emory P. S. Thornton and his companion, Shannon, of Moyock, NC, Hillary Colonna, Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Pocomoke, MD, and Eva M. Truitt of Exmore; three stepchildren, Jeanne Moore and her husband, Freddie, of Pungoteague, Albert Kellam Doughty, Jr. “Buck” and his wife, Hélène, of Eastville, VA, and Jennifer Doughty Baylis and her husband, Timothy, of Eastville; 5 brothers, John Thornton and his wife, Mary Lou, of Melfa, VA, Norman F. Thornton and his wife, Diane, of Wachapreague, Arthur R. Thornton and his wife, Kathy, of Onley, VA, Kenneth Thornton and his wife, Linda, of Wachapreague, and Richard A. Thornton of Seaford, DE; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Thornton; sister, Laura Olga Duplan; and two brothers, Emory Thornton and Edward Thornton.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Wachapreague Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Carroll Huether officiating. Family will join friends at Doughty Funeral Home Saturday evening from 7 to 8:30 PM.

