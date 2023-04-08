A funeral service for Richard Martin, of Saxis, will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 3:00PM from Saxis United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in the Groton’s Cemetery in Hallwood.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Saxis Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Saxis, VA 23427.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net