Mr. Richard Leonard Bunting

Richard Leonard Bunting, 95 years old, died Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at his home in

Pocomoke City.

Born in East McKeesport, PA, in 1929, he was the son of the late Elmer Chesser

Bunting & Elma Hancock Bunting. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is

survived by his daughter, Diane Bunting, of Pocomoke City, MD, son, Glenn of Allen,

MD, daughter-in-law, Darcy Bunting, of Salisbury MD, and granddaughters, Caitlin

Jessica Bunting of Salisbury MD.

After graduating from Onancock High School (1946) and Virginia Tech (1950),

Richard taught agriculture & shop at Atlantic High School (1950 – 1955) where he

met and married Barbara Watson (August 1951) and started a family.

In July of 1955, he began a 34-year career with Wm. Tilghman Co, retiring as

President in 1989 when the company was sold to Lebanon Chemicals, where he

continued working for 3 years during the transition. Richard served as a Director of

Taylor Bank from 1988 – 1999 and was appointed to the Executive Committee

(1989 – 2014).

He was a 20-year member of the Lion’s Club, a charter member of the Pocomoke

Ruritan Club, and a member of the Manokin Masonic Lodge #106 and of the Scottish

Rite, 32nd degree.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to the beach with family and friends, and

traveling with his beloved wife Barbara.

With over 67 years of membership in Salem Methodist Church, he served on various

committees.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 22 at 11 am at Salem Methodist Church,

Second and Walnut Streets, Pocomoke City, where friends and family may call from 10

am – 11 am. Following the funeral service, there will be a reception in the church

fellowship hall. All are invited to a 2:30 pm committal service which will take place

at Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury,

MD 21802 or Salem Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street,

Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.hollowayfh.com.