Private Graveside service for Mr. Richard Johnson, Jr., of Onancock, Va., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Metropolitan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Onancock (Bayside), Va., with Rev. Roland Major officiating. Private viewing for family will be Friday at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va., from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.