Funeral services for Mr. Richard Hardy of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the center. Pastor Annette Thompson will be officiating. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
