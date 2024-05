A memorial service to honor the life of Richard “Dick” F. East, of Nelsonia, will be held Saturday, June 8th, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, with Brother Timothy F. East officiating. A reception will follow. Interment will be private in Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

