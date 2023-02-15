Funeral services for Mr. Ra’Saan C. Revels, also known as “Pookie or “Fat Daddy of Pocomoke, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Pocomoke High School, Pocomoke, with Rev. Dr. Lisa Johnson officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral

home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac