Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Moses, Jr., of Westover, Md., will be held Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. James United Methodist Church, Westover, Md.  A public viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 until 8 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.  Interment will be at Tindley’s Chapel Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

Eastern Shore Community Services Board