Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Moses, Jr., of Westover, Md., will be held Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. James United Methodist Church, Westover, Md. A public viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 until 8 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be at Tindley’s Chapel Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.