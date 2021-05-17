Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Moses, Jr., of Westover, Md., will be held Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. James United Methodist Church, Westover, Md. A public viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 until 8 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be at Tindley’s Chapel Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Princess Bailey
March 21, 2018
Mr. James Hayman, Sr. of Salisbury
November 12, 2019
Louis White Belote
January 10, 2018
Ronnie Brady of Nassawadox
September 27, 2019
Local Conditions
May 17, 2021, 9:35 pm
Clear
62°F
62°F
2 mph
real feel: 62°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 2 mph ESE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 am
sunset: 8:07 pm