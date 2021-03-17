Private graveside services for Mr. Rahmeer Ballard of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 1 PM from First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville, with Pastor Janice Sutton officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
Related Posts
Mr. Robert Stanley
November 29, 2017
Nina Drummond Blackwell
April 9, 2018
Robert Harmon, Jr
January 11, 2018
Mrs. Christene Hall
January 20, 2021
Local Conditions
March 17, 2021, 12:48 pm
Cloudy
49°F
49°F
9 mph
real feel: 46°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 9 mph NE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 7:12 pm
14 minutes ago
Today we are joined on Shore Talk by Andre Elliot to talk about all the exciting things happening at the brand new Northampton YMCA and the Onley facility as well. ... See MoreSee Less