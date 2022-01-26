Funeral services for Mr. Philip Rogers of Painter, Va., will be held Wednesday at 12 Noon at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Gregory Williams will be officiating. Interment will be at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, Va. Services will be handled by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.