Funeral services for Mr. Percy Fields of Ownings Mill, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Rev. David McClendon will be officiating. Interment will be a Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.