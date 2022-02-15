Funeral services for Mr. Percy Fields of Ownings Mill, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Rev. David McClendon will be officiating.  Interment will be a Maryland Veterans Cemetery,  Hurlock, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.