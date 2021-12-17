A memorial service for Mr. Patrick Sims of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
7 hours ago
