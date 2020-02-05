Mr. Norman F. Mason, Jr., 101, of Finney’s Wharf in Onancock, VA, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. He was the husband of Sue Boggs Mason, to whom he was married for almost 75 years.

Born May 17, 1918 in Parksley, he was the only child born to Norman Fletcher Mason and Betsy Fowler Mason. Norman graduated from Parksley High School and was the only male in his class to start first grade and graduate without interruption. Mentored by his grandfather, Norman began farming at the age of 18, growing potatoes and raising chickens. He briefly worked at the Newport News Shipyard to supplement income for his young family, and to help build his business. “Farming is in my blood,” Norman would say, as he remained active and interested in how crops were growing, until very recently due to his health. His son David farmed alongside his father and will continue Norman’s legacy.

Norman was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Parksley; a long-time member of Farm Bureau; and member of Central Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M. Throughout his life, he enjoyed having conversations with friends, anywhere and at any time, as many can share those recollections. Norman had a sharp mind until his death, evidenced in vivid details of the stories he told.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, David F. Mason of Onancock; two step-granddaughters, Rebecca S. Bresee and Christian S. Parks, and their families; and brother-in-law, Edward Boggs. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Sarah Beth Mason in 2006; and daughter-in-law, Mildred Mapp “Millie” Mason in 2017.

A funeral service will be conducted at the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. A private interment with Masonic Rites will be held at the Onancock Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 28, Onancock, VA 23417, or to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

