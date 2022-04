A graveside service for Neil Thomas Annis of New Orleans, formerly of the Eastern Shore, will be held at the Parksley Cemetery on Saturday afternoon at 2, immediately followed by a gathering to celebrate Neil’s life at 27239 Barnes Circle in Parksley. The family invites all who knew Neil to attend and share in honoring his extraordinary life.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.