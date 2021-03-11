Nathaniel William Coles departed this life quietly and peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center Critical Care Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

Nathaniel was the tenth of eleven children born to the late Carlisle and Mary Fisher Coles, on February 10, 1954, in Portsmouth, Virginia where he attended public school. Family and friends affectionately knew Nathaniel as “Nat.” He was extremely blessed to be apart of the “Fleetwood” and “Holley” families. they were not his family by blood, but by choice, and he loved spending time with them. He was a lovely outgoing person with a bright cheery and charming personality.

Nathaniel was born with a natural gift as a mechanic. He worked as an automotive mechanic from an early age and was the sought-after mechanic in the community and away. With his problem-solving, communication, strong technical skills, and charismatic kindness, he helped lots of people money on car repairs and fixes. He was a giver, always willing to help with no restraints or limitations. He loved music, singing, entertaining, dancing, and disc jockeying at family gatherings and special celebrations. He was known in the community for his great sense of humor and a person who loved to have fun.

Nathaniel was instrumental in raising Loreacer Kellam, and Lashawnda Stratton Baldwin. On March 12, 2011, he married Rochelle Powell. Nat’s life revolved around his beloved wife and step-daughters.

Nat leaves to honor and celebrate his memories: his loving wife, Rochelle Coles, one brother, John Coles (Dorothy), four sisters, Novella James, Barbara Brickhouse (Samuel), June Staton, Ph. D (Raymond), and Reverend Alice Coles; four sisters-in-law, Carolyn Coles, Valencia Powell, Yvonne Powell, and Virginia Walker; two brothers-in-law, Alvy Powell and Alvin Stoakley; six step-daughters, a beloved nephew, Demetrice Coles, two special friends, Robert and William Adkins, a host of great nieces and nephews, and multitude of relatives and friends. Nat was preceded in death by his former wife, Hazel Stratton Coles; and his siblings: Virginia Moses, Juanita Stoakley, James, Walter, and Gwendolyn Coles.

Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.