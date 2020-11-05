Private graveside services for Mr. Mitchell J. Jones of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at
3PM from First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed
virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
