Funeral services for Mr. Milton Leonard, Jr., of Berlin, Md., will be held at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

