FSF Mr. Milton L. Strand, also known as “Pops” of Onancock, WBC on Saturday at

11AM from Bethel AME Church, Onancock, with Rev. Richard Greene officiating.

Interment WB in the Metropolitan-Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock. Family

and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the

Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.