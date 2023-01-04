Funeral services for Mr. Milton E. Bull, also known as “Sonny” of Exmore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from Miracle Temple of Faith, Mappsville, with Bishop Diane Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home.
Related Posts
Mrs. Berneda C. Nock of Onley
March 1, 2021
Jamal Drayton
August 20, 2021
James Bridges of Bloxom
April 23, 2021
Nicholas Joseph
October 22, 2021
Local Conditions
January 4, 2023, 2:25 pm
Cloudy
65°F
65°F
9 mph
real feel: 61°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 9 mph SSW
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 4:57 pm
7 hours ago
Tuesday night basketball scores - Shore Daily NewsBoys Basketball The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team traveled to play Holly Grove on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 58 to 14. The Warriors improve [...]