Funeral services for Mr. Milton E. Bull, also known as “Sonny” of Exmore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from Miracle Temple of Faith, Mappsville, with Bishop Diane Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.