Funeral services for Mr. Mitchel Green of Onley will be conducted from the graveside at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery on Friday morning at 11, with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mitchel’s memory may be made to Assawoman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 177, Oak Hall, VA 23416 or to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, and Parksley.

