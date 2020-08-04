Private graveside services for Mr. Melvin L. Nock of Painter, will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM
from Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa, with Rev. Percy James officiating. Arrangements by the
Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at
www.cooperandhumbles.com.
