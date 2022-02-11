Funeral services for Mr. Maurice Hudson, Sr., of Snow Hill, Md. will be held Sunday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Mt. Wesley Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
