Graveside services for Mr. Marvelous D. Jubilee, also known as “Quan” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
