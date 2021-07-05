Mr. Lowell Glenn “Sonny” Hash, Jr., 78, husband of Donna Lynn Sofinowski and a resident of Oak Hall, VA, formerly of Maryland, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, his 78th birthday, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born June 9, 1943 in Middle River, MD, he was the son of the late Lowell G. Hash, Sr. and Blanche Starner “Boots” Hash. Lowell was the owner/operator of Lowell’s garage for over 30 years, where he had the pleasure of having his son work with him over 20 years until his retirement. He attended Wattsville United Methodist Church, and enjoyed flounder fishing, race cars, music, dancing, antiques and motorcycles, including owning a Harley Davidson in the past.

In addition to his wife Donna, survivors include his son, Gerald Glenn “Jerry” Hash and his wife Tina Teresa Raver-Hash, of Manchester, MD; daughter Lisa Hash of Maryland; cousins, a sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Jean Schott.

A memorial service to celebrate Lowell’s life will be held at the Wattsville United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. His family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations in Lowell’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

