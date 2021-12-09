Private graveside services for Mr. Lorenzo J. Moore of College Park, GA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville, with Rev. Harvey Davis, Sr., officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
Related Posts
Carey Hickmond
April 11, 2018
Daniel Smith
December 19, 2019
Mr. Elroy Mason
January 7, 2021
Ann Taylor
January 9, 2019
Local Conditions
December 9, 2021, 12:02 pm
Partly sunny
40°F
40°F
9 mph
real feel: 39°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 9 mph N
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:06 am
sunset: 4:44 pm
1 hour ago
The Registration Rally at ESCC is underway and includes Workforce Development with registration for CDL and our upcoming Dental Assisting Program! Stop by! We can help! ... See MoreSee Less