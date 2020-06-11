Funeral service for Mr. Lonnie White will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM at the Carver Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Mr. Mark Cavaleri
May 19, 2018
Wayne Evans Brown
April 22, 2019
Royce Adrian Parks
April 17, 2019
Mrs. Harriet Griffin of Atlantic
July 10, 2019
Local Conditions
June 11, 2020, 3:12 pm
Cloudy
78°F
78°F
13 mph
real feel: 82°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 13 mph S
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:24 pm
2 hours ago
We are joined on Shore Talk by Hillary Wilson to discuss the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society’s Last Plank Program to rebuild the Hopkins and Brothers Store Dock and Bulkhead. ... See MoreSee Less