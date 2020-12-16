A private funeral service for Mr. Linwood Collins of Fruitland, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Herbert Dennis Thornes of Hopeton
January 6, 2020
Harry Willis Carey
November 24, 2017
Joseph Francis Bohi of Machipongo
October 20, 2020
Mr. Charles C. Williams
September 26, 2019
Local Conditions
December 16, 2020, 1:58 pm
Showers
49°F
49°F
18 mph
real feel: 35°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 18 mph ENE
wind gusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 4:46 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
2 hours ago
The Honorable Robert S. Bloxom Sr. of Mappsville - Shore Daily NewsThe Honorable Robert S. Bloxom, Sr., 83, husband of Patricia Killmon Bloxom and a resident of Mappsville, VA, passed away at his home, Cedar Grove, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born April 26, 1937, h...