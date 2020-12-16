A private funeral service for Mr. Linwood Collins of Fruitland, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.