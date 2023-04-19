Funeral services for Mr. Leon Chisum of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home of Salisbury.
Related Posts
Mrs. Louise (Moon) Wingfield of Keller
February 26, 2020
Allie Jackson “AJ” Kellam
October 27, 2021
Judy Milliner Franko
February 15, 2022
Janice Jefferson
September 13, 2019
Local Conditions
April 19, 2023, 10:46 am
Sunny
60°F
60°F
4 mph
real feel: 71°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 39%
wind speed: 4 mph E
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:22 am
sunset: 7:42 pm