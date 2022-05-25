Funeral services for Mr. Leo Cherry, Sr., of Hebron, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at St. James A.M.E. Church, Mack Avenue, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.