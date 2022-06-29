Funeral services for Mr. Lenwood Byrd, Jr. of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 5PM from Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Ricardo Poulson, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Related Posts
Joan Ann Kelley Bailey of Exmore
April 30, 2021
Lillie Godwin
February 7, 2019
Mrs. Margaret Hawk
April 10, 2019
William L. Allen, Sr.
November 4, 2021
Local Conditions
June 29, 2022, 10:24 am
Mostly sunny
73°F
73°F
2 mph
real feel: 83°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 mph WSW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:44 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
5 hours ago
Perdue Foundation Donates $25,000 and 10,000 Pounds of Protein to Eastern Shore of Virginia Food Bank - Shore Daily NewsEastern Shore Food Bank Director Colleen Brennan, Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore CEO Christopher Tar, Perdue Foundation Executive Director Kim Nechay and Keith Clark of the Pe...